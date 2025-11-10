Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New $276,000 Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11,524.1% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $215.64 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

