Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0521 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 141.1% increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.46. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

