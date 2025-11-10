Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $138,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,087,456.53. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,281 shares of company stock worth $859,867 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $93.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

