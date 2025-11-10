Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vertiv (VRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/31/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/24/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $173.00 to $201.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $182.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/23/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $162.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $196.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $159.00 to $182.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $162.00.

10/20/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $216.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $206.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $151.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $167.00 to $192.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/7/2025 – Vertiv was upgraded by analysts at Cfra Research to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Vertiv was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2025 – Vertiv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $128.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Vertiv was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/27/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Vertiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 133,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

