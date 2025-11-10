Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in CRH by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,143,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,572,000 after acquiring an additional 364,319 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 100.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in CRH by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,154,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 170,702 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $113.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

CRH Announces Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Vertical Research raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRH

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.