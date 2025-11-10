Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,579 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $122.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.23%.The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

