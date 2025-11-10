Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stake Lifted by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $551,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,857,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,652,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 124,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,056,000 after buying an additional 70,244 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3%

AFL stock opened at $114.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $115.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.