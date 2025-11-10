S&CO Inc. Buys 300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,406 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 126.9% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 69.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,514.24. This represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 68,127 shares of company stock worth $15,647,859 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $267.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $281.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.First Solar’s revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on First Solar from $201.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.17.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

