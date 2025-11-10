Timonier Family Office LTD. Purchases 29,047 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Timonier Family Office LTD. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 11.9% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 100,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 79.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

