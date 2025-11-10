Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,071 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $88,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Salesforce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 28,756 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,122 shares of company stock worth $17,785,853. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

