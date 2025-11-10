Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $23.35 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 390,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,349,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776,165 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,834,000 after purchasing an additional 235,951 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,501,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,864,000 after purchasing an additional 799,674 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

