ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,255,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,514 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Sysco worth $170,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,581. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,598 shares of company stock worth $1,182,438. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

