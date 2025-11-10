Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 200.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,081.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,130.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.51. The company has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,303.41.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

