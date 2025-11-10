Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.2% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 397,264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Walmart by 28,684.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,229,354 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214,661 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $1,293,468.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares in the company, valued at $90,586,075.95. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.60 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $818.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

