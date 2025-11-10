91,907 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 83,491 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 712,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,769,000 after buying an additional 327,429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

