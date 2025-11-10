Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.