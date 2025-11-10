SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSM. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $45.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

