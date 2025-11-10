Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA Position Trimmed by Wealth Forward LLC

Wealth Forward LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF comprises about 11.8% of Wealth Forward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealth Forward LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,148,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.