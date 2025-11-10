Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases Shares of 48,449 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 48,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

