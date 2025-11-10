20,435 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,322,242,802.50. This trade represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

