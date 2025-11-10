Rathbones Group PLC Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% during the first quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.70 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

