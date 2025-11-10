The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,689 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,748 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

TJX opened at $144.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $146.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

