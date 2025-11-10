Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $327.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.59. The stock has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

