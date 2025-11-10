ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.2% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 70,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $115.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

