First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 374 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,313,000 after buying an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.82.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $370.71 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $397.28 and a 200 day moving average of $381.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

