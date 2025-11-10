PFG Advisors Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $474.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.77. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.02 and a 12 month high of $482.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cummins from $434.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total value of $89,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,476.20. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

