CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $672,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632,530 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 815.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,663,111 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $183,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4%

CVS stock opened at $79.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

