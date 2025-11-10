Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,473,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,543,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJT opened at $139.83 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.