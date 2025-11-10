Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,142 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 392,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 287,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

