Critical Review: Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Keppel REIT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.60 billion 0.82 $212.00 million ($0.07) -152.47 Keppel REIT $195.76 million 15.48 $81.16 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -0.47% -1.25% -0.48% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and Keppel REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 3 7 1 0 1.82 Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 4.94%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Keppel REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Keppel REIT

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited and sponsored by Keppel, a global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.