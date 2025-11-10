Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.7% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PEP stock opened at $142.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

