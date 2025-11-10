Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Position Increased by Peninsula Asset Management Inc.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 3.6% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.16 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.