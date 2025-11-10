Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Sells 610 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Albemarle by 74.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb upgraded Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.74.

Albemarle Trading Up 6.4%

Albemarle stock opened at $97.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.