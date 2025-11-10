ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Financial Review

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 26.22% 3.37% 0.80% Ellington Financial 89.52% 13.56% 1.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ellington Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Ellington Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $92.97 million 1.75 $29.27 million $0.96 22.84 Ellington Financial $301.22 million 4.43 $145.86 million $1.34 9.96

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. Ellington Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ellington Financial 0 3 5 0 2.63

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.74%. Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $14.46, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

