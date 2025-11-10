Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 60.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECVT opened at $8.41 on Monday. Ecovyst has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.