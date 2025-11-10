Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 26.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $10,162,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $101.08 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $75.07 and a 12 month high of $105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.83.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

