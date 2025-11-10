Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FANG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 236.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital set a $162.00 target price on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.41.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.99. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $186.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

