indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at UBS Group

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

INDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $37,460.94. Following the sale, the president directly owned 82,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,715.48. The trade was a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,968.02. This represents a 59.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,331. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $2,527,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 70,691 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

