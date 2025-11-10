DA Davidson Cuts Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $30.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

