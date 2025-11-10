ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 150 target price on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

Shares of EAH opened at GBX 88.14 on Monday. ECO Animal Health Group has a one year low of GBX 50 and a one year high of GBX 100. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of -0.05.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health is a world leader in animal health, developing and marketing branded veterinary pharmaceuticals globally, with expertise in antibiotics and vaccines for pigs and poultry. We have a maturing proprietary R&D pipeline.

Headquartered in the UK, with global offices including R&D and manufacturing, we have marketing authorisations in over 70 countries and employ over 200 people worldwide.

Our lead product, Aivlosin® is a proprietary, patented medication which is effective against both respiratory and intestinal diseases in pigs and poultry.

