Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 53 target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.
Ferrexpo Stock Performance
Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 51.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £301.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 41.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.84.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.
