Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 53 target price on the iron ore producer’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 51.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £301.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.26. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 41.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.84.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore.

Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.