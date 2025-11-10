Jefferies Financial Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock Price

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 487 to GBX 486 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTRW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 536 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 target price on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.14.

Shares of LON:BTRW opened at GBX 384.70 on Monday. Barratt Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 347.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 486.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 379.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 410.53.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Barratt Redrow news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £18,838.38. Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £50,046.75. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,659 shares of company stock worth $7,385,556. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

? Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

