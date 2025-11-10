Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Monday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,110 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,058.75.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 928.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 919.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 580 and a one year high of GBX 1,001. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported GBX 19.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.