Wells Fargo & Company Cuts DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target to $50.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $39.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 270,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 30,619 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.2% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 15,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

