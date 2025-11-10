Ibex Wealth Advisors Invests $1.41 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 254,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,463,000 after buying an additional 82,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,336,040. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $118.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

