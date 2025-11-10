Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 4,532 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 630,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,486,000 after buying an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $13,846,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $100.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

