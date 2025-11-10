51,580 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Acquired by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,974,000. Capital One Financial makes up 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after acquiring an additional 506,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,011,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,010 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,647,000 after acquiring an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,169,993.26. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,842 shares of company stock valued at $57,857,467. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:COF opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $143.22 and a 52-week high of $232.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

