Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,056 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total value of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,825,691.17. The trade was a 36.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $368.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.73 and a 200 day moving average of $314.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $370.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on American Express from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

