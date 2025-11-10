Generation Investment Management LLP Has $492.67 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 850,961 shares during the period. Workday comprises 3.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Workday were worth $492,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455,855 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after acquiring an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,756,000 after acquiring an additional 548,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.86.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $225.17 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

