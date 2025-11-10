Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 113,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,903,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
